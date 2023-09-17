On what channel is the Notre Dame football game today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

No. 9 Notre Dame football is set to host Central Michigan this Saturday, with head coach Marcus Freeman eyeing a 4-0 start to the 2023 college football season. Freeman's second year with the team has brought a stark contrast.

Last year began on a disastrous note for the Fighting Irish. They suffered an early-season loss to Marshall, marking their first 0-2 start since 2011. The 2023 season was highlighted by a 45-24 victory over NC State, extending their regular-season winning streak against ACC opponents to 29.

Central Michigan, after a dramatic win over New Hampshire, faces its biggest challenge against the Fighting Irish. Emamuel Jr., who made his first start as a true freshman in four games, now holds the starting QB position at Central Michigan. The son of former NFL WR Bert Emanuel could be a future star if he realizes his dual-threat potential.

What channel is Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on today?

ND Fighting Irish vs. Central Michigan will be broadcast live on Peacock. College football fans can catch the game on NBC, with free streaming options available through fuboTV and DirecTV streaming platforms.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan Start Time

The game between the Fighting Irish and the Chippewas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be played at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

As per AP News, this is what Marcus Freeman said before the game against the Chippewas:

“We get 12 guaranteed opportunities, We’re down to nine. For us to overlook any opponent would be just crazy. We have to look forward to this opportunity and we get to play at Notre Dame Stadium versus a good opponent.”

ND Fighting Irish injury report

The Fighting Irish's triumph over NC State came after a hard-fought, physically demanding game. The game took a toll on some players, with others dealing with lingering injuries from previous seasons or the preseason. Here is the list:

JD Bertrand : Concussion protocol, TBD before the game

: Concussion protocol, TBD before the game Devyn Ford : Finished concussion protocol, expected to play

: Finished concussion protocol, expected to play Gabe Rubio : Knee Injury, out for the week

: Knee Injury, out for the week Eli Raridon : ACL injury, out for the week

: ACL injury, out for the week Mitchell Evans: Concussion protocol, out for the week

Central Michigan injury report

For now, there are no injuries to report on the Central Michigan roster. However, RB Benjamin Hall, CB Amorion Walker, LB Jimmy Rolder, RB Tavierre Dunlap, and DB German Green are likely to sit out for the game.

Safety Rod Moore and WR Peyton O'Leary have questions surrounding their inclusion in the game against Notre Dame.