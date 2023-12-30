Orange Bowl Opt-Outs List: Top Florida State and Georgia Football players not playing in bowl game today

Florida State and Georgia are set to square up in the Orange Bowl after missing out on the College Football Playoffs.

The two powerhouses played in their conference title game and got a different result. The Seminoles secured a victory against Louisville in the ACC Championship game, while the Bulldogs lost out to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

With the Orange Bowl game between the two schools highly anticipated, a couple of players have opted out of participating in the matchup. We examined these players from both teams.

Florida State's Orange Bowl

Following the controversial exclusion from the playoffs, a good number of Florida State players have decided against playing in the Orange Bowl.

LSU v Florida State

#1 Keon Coleman, WR

Keon Coleman arrived at Florida State from Michigan State ahead of the 2023 college football season. The wide receiver continued his brilliant form with the Seminoles, leading the team in receiving yards. He has opted out of the Orange Bowl and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2 Johnny Wilson, WR

Johnny Wilson has established himself as one of the top receivers on the Seminoles roster over the last few seasons. The wideout led the team in receiving yards in 2022 and also played an important role in 2023. Wilson has opted out of the Orange Bowl and entered the draft.

Other Top Florida State's Orange Bowl opt-outs

Players Position Reason Jared Verse DL NFL Draft Trey Benson RB NFL Draft Jaheim Bell TE NFL Draft Jared Verse DL NFL Draft Fabien Lovett DL NFL Draft Renardo Green DB NFL Draft Jarrian Jones DB NFL Draft Akeem Dent DB NFL Draft Tate Rodemaker QB Transfer Portal Rodney Hill RB Transfer Portal Patrick Payton Edge Transfer Portal Dylan Brown Turner LB Transfer Portal

Georgia’s Orange Bowl opt-outs

Georgia was anticipated to go on and win the third consecutive national championship. However, the Bulldogs missed out on the playoffs after losing the SEC title game.

They've since recorded significant bowl opt-outs. It’s worth noting that no NFL draft-eligible player in the Bulldogs team has opted out of the bowl game.

Georgia v Vanderbilt

#1 Mekhi Mews, WR

Following a season where he was part of the Bulldogs wide receiver rotation, Mekhi Mews decided to move on from Athens for better opportunities elsewhere. He has entered the transfer portal and won't be playing the Orange Bowl

#2 Jonathan Jefferson, DL

Jonathan Jefferson has over the years found himself behind a roster of highly talented defensive tackles at Georgia, including names like Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt and Warren Brinson. He won’t be available for the Orange Bowl after having transferred to SMU.

Other top Georgia’s Orange Bowl opt-outs

Players Position Reason Mateen Ibirogba DL Transfer Portal EJ Lightsey LB Transfer Portal Xavian Sorey LB Transfer Portal Nyland Green CB Transfer Portal Jared Zikel K Transfer Portal AJ Harris CB Transfer Portal Logan Johnson WR Transfer Portal Brock Vandagriff QB Transfer Portal Jackson Meeks WR Transfer Portal Marvin Jones Jr. Edge Transfer Portal

