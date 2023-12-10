Oregon backup QB posts mysterious tweet after former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel commits to the Ducks to replace Bo Nix

The football world was left buzzing when former Oklahoma star quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his transfer to the Oregon Ducks after two successful seasons with the Sooners.

The move followed the departure of Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix, leaving a void that Gabriel is expected to fill seamlessly. However, a cryptic tweet from Oregon's backup quarterback, Ty Thompson, has added an unexpected twist to the narrative, hinting at potential changes in the Ducks' QB room dynamics.

The announcement of Dillon Gabriel's commitment to Oregon triggered a mysterious response from Ty Thompson, the Ducks' QB2.

Thompson, who served as the understudy to Bo Nix, posted a cryptic tweet featuring a picture of himself heading towards the team's facility with his pads, surrounded by Oregon helmets.

The timing and content of the post have fueled speculation that Thompson might be contemplating a transfer, seeking an opportunity to be a starter elsewhere.

In his three seasons with the Ducks, Thompson has faced challenges in securing the starting quarterback position, appearing in 17 games and completing 42 of 66 passes for 456 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

With Gabriel's arrival, the competition for the starting spot has intensified, leading to questions about Thompson's future with the program.

Dillon Gabriel's impact and Oregon's quarterback landscape

Dillon Gabriel, a standout signal-caller with a stellar track record, brings great experience and success to Oregon. With a remarkable 2023 season at Oklahoma, including 3,660 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions, Gabriel's transfer positions him as a formidable successor to Bo Nix.

After an 11–2 season, Oregon aims to maintain its competitive edge as it transitions to the Big Ten in 2024. Gabriel's move to the Ducks bolsters the team's quarterback lineup and poses questions about the existing talent on the roster.

The Ducks already boast the presence of Ty Thompson, a four-star prospect entering his fourth season, and Austin Novosad, a redshirted four-star signee from the 2023 cycle.

Gabriel's potential in the Big Ten

As Dillon Gabriel prepares to lead the Ducks in the Big Ten, he positions himself as a strong candidate for the conference's top signal-caller in 2024.

The departure of key QBs like Michael Penix Jr. and the likely NFL draft declaration of Caleb Williams from Washington and USC opens up an opportunity for Gabriel to make a significant impact in the conference.

While Michigan's J.J. McCarthy remains a decorated quarterback, the landscape can shift rapidly, with schools tapping into the transfer portal for talent. Dillon Gabriel's success at Oregon and his impressive career statistics make him a player to watch in the evolving QB competition within the Big Ten.