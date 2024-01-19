$2M NIL-valued Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel shares wholesome snap with GF Zo Caswell on National Couple Day

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel shared a wholesome snap with GF Zo Caswell at the National Couple Day celebration on Instagram. The couple posted a mirror selfie on social media.

Screenshot from Instagram (@zo.caswell)

Caswell regularly appears at the games to cheer for him and often shares off-field moments with her followers. Usually, it is Caswell who shares the couple's snaps for the fans to see. And with most of the snippets of the relationship, Gabriel gets a new nickname.

Caswell called him ‘Beach Boy’ while sharing snippets of him taking a dip in the ocean. When he went on to make some aquatic friends on another outing, he was named Caswell’s ‘Fish Boy’.

Caswell has become a household name in the college football world. Now, instead of Oklahoma, she would be seen cheering for her $2 million NIL-worth boyfriend in Oregon's colors.

Dillon Gabriel was moved by girlfriend Zo Caswell’s touching goodbye to Oklahoma

When Dillon Gabriel announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, his girlfriend Zo Caswell shared a short clip thanking the Sooners faithful for their support during their time in Oklahoma.

She also said that she would always be grateful for the relationships she made in those two years and would always cherish the place.

Her message to the Sooners fans touched many on social media, including Gabriel. The quarterback reshared the post in an Instagram story and left a message for his girlfriend.

"Love you bb."

Gabriel will replace Bo Nix on the Oregon team, who took the team to the Pac-12 championship game and was a Heisman finalist in his final year in Eugene. And his successor will have to top all of it and that too in the Big Ten. Will he be able to achieve that?

