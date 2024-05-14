"Oregon's facility flipped the script in architectural circles a decade ago": CFB analyst on college football's best athletic infrastructure

The Oregon Ducks have soared to the top of the college football rankings yet again, claiming the number one spot in analyst Brad Crawford's 247Sports annual offseason rankings.

But Crawford also recently analyzed the best athletic infrastructure before the 2024 season.

Billionaire alumnus Phil Knight, founder of Nike, has provided the Ducks with unmatched resources. Knight's financial backing has created a training environment consistently ranked among the best in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Crawford's analysis specifically highlights Oregon's planned facility expansion, including a new indoor facility, additional practice fields, and a current complex upgrade.

“Oregon's facility flipped the script in architectural circles a decade ago and still carries weight with recruits today. Oregon's facilities are routinely mentioned by prospective student-athletes as top-level.”

“There are plans for a new indoor facility in the coming years along with two additional practice fields, along with the expansion of their current facility."

These state-of-the-art facilities are a magnet for recruits, consistently ranking high on their wishlists. Oregon Ducks' facilities go beyond the glitz of gameday uniforms; they're a major reason behind the program's exceptional recruiting.

Coach Dan Lanning's constant praise for having "everything he needs" at Oregon is a testament to this fact.

Also Read: “Not in the market of buying players” - $35M worth Brian Kelly makes statement on why LSU’s defensive line hasn't “fared” well

Oregon Ducks face soaring travel demands in Big Ten move

The Oregon Ducks’ transition to the Big Ten conference brings excitement on the field, but also a logistical challenge: travel. Joining the conference significantly increases travel distances for the Ducks.

The 2024 season alone will see Oregon travel 15,222 miles, nearly 40% more than the previous season in the Pac-12, which was 9,172 miles. This rise stems from playing teams primarily located in the central United States, a far cry from their West Coast roots.

While the financial burden of increased flight costs is significant, the real concern lies with the impact on players and staff. Frequent time zone changes can disrupt sleep patterns and fatigue athletes, potentially affecting performance.

Unlike the Pac-12, where most games were in Pacific or Mountain time, the Big Ten schedule involves frequent trips to Central and Eastern time zones.

While they do dodge the Eastern time zone in 2024 (avoiding teams like Rutgers and Penn State), this won't be the norm.

Hopefully, their beautiful campus and top-tier facilities can help with the adjustment.

Also Read: 5 notable Oregon Ducks transfer-portal additions as Dan Lanning looks to go big in 2024