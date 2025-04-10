"Our queen has many hats": Fans cheer up Bill Belichick's GF after huge announcement via latest IG post

Bill Belichick is preparing for his first campaign in college football. He was hired as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after they fired Mack Brown following a 6-7 campaign in 2024. While Belichick prepares for his new journey, his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made an important announcement.

On Wednesday, Jordon Hudson announced that she will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025. She shared a post on Instagram while stating that she would be representing her hometown of Hancock. She accompanied the post with two photos of herself as a pageant model with a white Miss Hancock USA sash.

"Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn't think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maines USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji], Hudson wrote.

Jordon Hudson's IG post.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Bill Belichick's girlfriend's announcement to participate in Miss Maine USA 2025.

"Our Queen has many hats," one fan commented.

"She's ready!!! Let's go Jordon!!!" another fan said.

Comments on post

"I can't wait!!! Wooohooooo!" this fan stated.

"OMFG!!!!YAAAASSSSS! Go get it lady!" another fan wrote.

Comments on Hudson's IG post

"Good luck Jordon I will be rooting for you," this fan commented.

"You got this Girlie!!! You are stunning!!!" another fan said.

Comments on Hudson's IG post

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been dating for over two years now, and went public with their relationship last year.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend had participated in last year's Miss Maine Pageant. She emerged as the runner-up in that competition. This year's pageant final will be held on May 11 at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland, Maine.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend ticks off bucket list item after meeting 5x Grammy-winning artist

The UNC head coach brought a very special guest to Chapel Hill during the team's offseason practice. Last Saturday, college football fan and rap icon Lil Wayne visited the Tar Heels football program.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was in awe over the superstar's visit. She shared a post on social media talking about how she could tick off an item from her bucket list after meeting Lil Wayne at the UNC facility.

"I didn't realize this was a bucket list item until I did," Hudson wrote in the caption.

Jordon Hudson Instagram

Fans will be looking forward to Belichick's debut campaign with the Tar Heels. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs in September.

