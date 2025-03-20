"Outstanding": Fans fired up with Colorado football's latest clips from spring practice

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of their spring practice. Deion Sanders and his team will play their annual Black and Gold spring football game on April 19 at Folsom Field. After a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars, the Buffs will be looking to improve on this record and potentially compete for a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

On Thursday, the team's official IG page posted a series of photos from their fifth day of spring practice. In the snippets, the players are out on the field and preparing to unleash their maximum potential this upcoming season.

One of the photos gave us a preview of the new QB room that includes five-star prospect Julian Lewis, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, and redshirt freshman Ryan Staub. Another snippet depicted Deion Sanders overlooking the practice with a big smile on his face.

Fans reacted to the Colorado Buffaloes' preparations for the upcoming season. Some of them were excited to see how they would perform after the departure of several key players this offseason.

"Outstanding," one fan said.

"SKO BUFFS," another fan commented

Comments on post

"Pause," this fan stated.

A few others were questioning the whereabouts of certain players while also hyping up Ryan Staub.

"STAUB HAS FINALLY MADE THE PICTURE with juju and salt!!! This is what I wnated to see honestly is staub step up OR PONDER!! Make this QB room epic!" one fan said.

Comments on post

Where's Micah Welch??" another fan questioned.

"Where's Omarion Miller at?? Isn't he supposed to be our WR1???, this fan asked.

Comments on post

One of the biggest questions that Colorado fans have this offseason is who will be the team's next starting quarterback. Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, was the starting signal-caller for the past two seasons. At the moment, Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter are considered the top two prospects to replace Shedeur.

On Monday, amidst the ongoing spring practice, Deion Sanders made a statement about the ongoing QB1 battle in Colorado. He also pointed out the key traits that he is looking for in his son's replacement for the upcoming season.

"A couple of quarterbacks are fighting for who's gonna be who," Coach Prime said. "No one's getting the nod right now. We're testing both of them to see how they react to what Pat is throwing at them."

"Leadership. Leadership. Being able to see the field. Being able to rally those guys around. Because you got to understand, you got to have a bona fide leader."

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp shares feelings about working for Deion Sanders' Colorado

Warren Sapp won the Super Bowl XXXVII with the Bucs during the 2002 season. After retiring from the league, he wanted to take up a coaching job with his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes.

However, he ended up joining the Colorado Buffaloes last year. One of the reasons why he decided on this was because of the hectic workload in Miami. On Tuesday, during a press conference, Warren Sapp talked about his experience so far in Boulder.

"I'm addicted, I never thought I wanted this job, I never thought I wanted to be here, but oh my god do I love it," Sapp said. "The babies react to it, and we're having fun, and trust me, I wake up every morning, dive over the table, look at the mountains and I get my motivation. It's magical, to drive over and come here and do what I do."

Expand Tweet

Warren Sapp joined Colorado as a senior quality control analyst. However, Coach Prime promoted him as the team's pass rush coordinator this offseason.

