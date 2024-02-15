Pac-12 expansion becomes real-time possibility as WSU moots for P5 status despite George Kliavkoff's upcoming dismissal and implosion theories

The Pac-12 Conference is in a weird position, with just the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars remaining in the conference. However, they are in a weirdly strong spot when it comes to the college football playoff format. The conference is going to need to expand to remain a Power Five Conference going forward and Washington State President Kirk Schulz discussed this situation.

"Wev'e been an Autonomy Five school and have resourced ourselves at that level for 25-30 years. Just because we were left standing in musical chairs, we just don't feel that we should be relegated by no fault of our own."

It is clear that the Pac-12 is looking for the 5+7 model, as if they remained a Power Five program, they would have an automatic entrant into the College Football Playoff while others could battle for the seven non-conference champion selections. Schultz discussed this as a better spot either way for the Conference of Champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"If you look ahead, clearly more at-large bids are going to be advantageous to the Pac-12 given that we no longer have status as an automatic qualifier. In the long run, that's where we need to be. No doubt in our minds that, if you look at what's best for our schools, the 5+7 and more at-large spots is clearly going to be better for the Pac-12." h/t Yahoo Sports

It will be interesting to see how the votes go as there needs to be a unanimous decision in either direction. Could the Pac-12 play hardball to get what they want?

Also Read: With no signs of Pac-12 expansion, College Football Playoffs to change into a much staggered format in 2024

Can the Pac-12 ultimately remain a Power Five conference?

The Pac-12 has some serious work to do if they want to remain a Power Five conference. They need to do a lot of recruiting and get to the point where they can stay as the fifth conference in the Power Five; otherwise, a Group of Five conference can overtake them.

With the name power that the Conference of Champions has, you'd love to believe that programs are going to want to join the historic conference and it would get a larger media rights deal than a Group of Five conference being elevated.

Expect to see the Pac-12 Conference remain a Power Five conference when all is said and done.

Also Read: SEC - Big Ten partnership gets big upvote from Penn State as James Franklin warns CFB for creating ruptures