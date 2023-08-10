Pac-12 MWC merger becomes real-time possibility as Gloria Nevarez opens doors for conference realignments in latest announcement

A Pac-12 MWC merger is potentially on the table as a result of college football realignment. The Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 merging as one entity could strengthen both conferences and re-establish it as a premier conference in college football.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mountain West conference issued a statement regarding some of the rumors and news around college athletics. Below is the statement from their commissioner Gloria Nevaez:

"Monday night, the Mountain West Board of Directors, comprised of our 12 presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the conference and its future. With the recent changes n membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools.

"Board of Directors Chair President Garnett Stokes of the University of New Mexico and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez will be the voice of the conference and will lead the ongoing explorations of possibilities before presenting any to the board. We are strong in who we are and proud of the exceptional experience we provide the student-athletes of the Mountain West Conference."

What the statement did is not eliminate the chance of a Pac-12 MWC merger. That would likely be the ideal situation for both conferences, so it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

Would Pac-12 MWC merger make sense for both conferences?

A Pac-12 MWC merger does make sense for a few reasons, but the biggest aspect is that it keeps both conferences alive. The Pac-12 is dealing with a lot of issues, as they do not have a media rights deal while only having four teams in 2024. If they can figure things out how to settle in a merger, it would be interesting.

The four remaining teams in the Pac-12 - California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State - merging would be a way to keep it as a Power Five conference.

There are also talks of a merger of the Pac-12 and the American Athletic Conference. However, things make a little more sense with the Mountain West due to the traveling and proximity of the teams.

That also raises the value of the teams in the Mountain West and makes them a Power Five conference. Where would that leave the San Diego State Aztecs is an interesting question, but a Pac-12 MWC merger looks like the best way forward for both sides.