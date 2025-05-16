Paul Finebaum asks expert why "we are" obsessed with Jordon Hudson-Bill Belichick controversy

UNC coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson have recently found themselves in the eye of the storm as the media hounds their every move. Sports analyst Paul Finebaum recently discussed the high-profile controversy with a public relations expert.
Hudson, in particular, has drawn criticism for her conduct in several situations. Reports suggest she stormed out of a Belichick interview, pushed her way into a six-figure commercial featuring Belichick and played a part in shutting down HBO’s “Hard Knocks” at UNC.
As the couple remains at the center of the controversy, the fascination around them is only growing. On Thursday’s “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Paul Finebaum discussed the frenzy with crisis PR specialist Josh Culling, who said:
“Crisis management and crisis PR is a containment discipline," Culling said (Timestamp: 8:53). "If I was advising him, I would be minimizing his public footprint to the best amount possible right now. Rather than trying to find some magical spin that’s gonna change this narrative. He’s a cultural phenomenon. The culture is obsessed with this story right now."
“So, the more that you feed the beast, the more they’re gonna be talking about you and they’re out for blood. I mean the interplay between your show , for example, and clips that’ll show up on social media keep that beast fed for a long period of time. There’s no finding comfort in it whatsoever.”
This led Finebaum to pose the question that’s been on many minds:
“Why are we all so obsessed with this story?”
Culling explained it is because of how the media cycle has evolved, saying that social media played a big part in the "obsession."
Bill Belichick says Jordon Hudson has been very helpful
Amid the controversy, Bill Belichick is steadfast by his girlfriend. During an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Friday, the UNC coach spoke about Jordon Hudson, saying:
"She’s been terrific through the whole process," Belichick said (Timestamp: 8:25). "She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do.
“I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."
Whether this public endorsement will help quiet the criticism or whether fresh controversy will reignite the conversation is an open question.
Also Read: Suit-wearing Bill Belichick addresses if he's happy with Jordon Hudson but doesn't indulge Michael Strahan
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change