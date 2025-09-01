Paul Finebaum changes tune on Nick Saban unretiring after Alabama's humiliation against Mike Norvell's FSU

Nick Saban was rumored to return to coaching at the collegiate level during the offseason. However, the former Alabama coach continues to remain retired, while currently working as an analyst on ESPN's &quot;College GameDay.&quot;When the rumors about Saban's potential return made headlines, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum was one of the first to dismiss the reports. However, it appears that Finebaum has now changed his stance on the seven-time national title-winning coach, urging Saban to un-retire and return to Alabama. “Bring him back, get him off &quot;GameDay,&quot; put him out there today,” Finebaum said on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot; on Monday. “Don’t waste a moment. It was that bad. This team is soft; they’re undisciplined. You have a left tackle who’s supposed to be the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country, he got blown up a couple of times.&quot;Finebaum also explained how most of Alabama's recruits flipped their commitments after Saban retired from coaching at Alabama in January 2024. &quot;And just one more thing, Julian Sayin, the quarterback at Ohio State, he was on the roster when Kalen DeBoer got there, Kalen DeBoer mispronounced his name. He was gone. Caleb Downs, remember him? He was on the roster.“And you wonder why Ohio State is looking so good right now, and Alabama is shaky, and besides, Saban is wasting his time on GameDay, with all due respect to the network … three and a half million people watching. But please bosses down the street, let him go, let him out of the contract. Let him be there Saturday at Nick Saban field.”Finebaum's plea to Saban was made less than two days after No. 8 Alabama lost its season-opener 31-17 to Mike Norvell's Florida State. It was Tide coach Kalen DeBoer's fifth loss in 14 games with the program. A look at Nick Saban's Alabama coaching recordFormer Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: ImagnNick Saban coached at Alabama for 17 seasons. He posted a 201-29 record with the program and won six national titles. Saban also won a national title at LSU in 2004. Saban is currently in his second year as an analyst at ESPN's &quot;College GameDay.&quot; However, it seems unlikely that Saban will return to coaching, especially after his daughter Kristen confirmed that he will remain retired in July. Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State