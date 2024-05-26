Penn State College football 25 earnings: How much will Nittany Lions cash from EA Sports game?

There's exciting news for college football fans and Penn State supporters. EA Sports’ highly-anticipated revival of its college football video game, EA Sports College Football 25, is set to release this summer, and it comes with a lucrative perk for the Nittany Lions.

Based on the EA Sports tier system, which evaluates schools' performance in the AP rankings over the past decade, Penn State is staring down a significant payout coming their way.

The Nittany Lions will receive $99,875.16, placing them in the highest-paying tier. This elite group also includes Big Ten heavyweights Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa, as well as incoming member Oregon.

EA’s tier system awards one point for each top 25 finish in the final AP rankings from 2014-2024. With six such finishes, Penn State finds themselves deservedly in Tier 1.

The payout structure in itself is quite strategic. It ensures that schools are rewarded based on consistent performance. Tier 1 programs, like Penn State, receive nearly $100,000, while Tier 2 schools earn $59,925.09. Tier 3 teams get $39,950.06, and those in Tier 4 receive $9,987.52.

EA Sports College Football 25 updates

EA Sports College Football 25 is generating buzz, but some features will be missing. According to reporter Mike Straw, the game won't include the popular Mascot Mode, which lets players take the field as team mascots.

Cross-platform dynasty play is another absent feature. Fans with different consoles, like PS5 and Xbox Series X, won't be able to join the same dynasty, limiting multiplayer experiences. This decision could disappoint gamers used to cross-platform flexibility.

College GameDay will also be missing, unlike NBA2K’s Inside the NBA panel. This reduces the immersive experience without pregame and halftime shows.

On the bright side, custom playbooks will enhance realism, allowing teams like Army to use their triple-option offense. Five-star players will outperform walk-ons, ensuring top recruits feel impactful.

Despite missing features, EA Sports College Football 25 will offer more equipment customization than Madden, providing a personalized gaming experience. Fans can look forward to a fresh take on college football gaming, even if some beloved features are absent.

