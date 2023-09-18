"People wait for him to fail" - Proud dad Deion Sanders speaks about critics waiting for Colorado QB’s downfall

The nation had its eyes on the Colorado versus Colorado State clash last week. The game was a heated one, with both coaches, Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell, exchanging quips before the game.

The Colorado State head coach opened the feud with remarks regarding Deion Sanders's attire during games and media appearances. Coach Prime and his players didn't take kindly to Norvell's comments and openly taunted the Rams before the game.

A brief scuffle broke out on the pitch hours before the game, with Travis Hunter energizing the crowd during the fight. Both CFB on Fox and College GameDay on ESPN traveled to Boulder for the encounter.

Colorado State had the lead at halftime, and if it weren't for a heroic drive by Shedeur Sanders during the waning moments of the game, the Buffaloes would have registered their first loss of the season.

With 36 seconds left on the clock, Shedeur made a 45-yard pass to Jimmy Horn Jr., who managed to evade the CSU secondary and dive into the end zone, securing the 2-point conversion and the tie. Colorado won 43-35 in OT.

Shedeur Sanders had another great game with 348 yards, four touchdown passes, and one interception. His father and coach, Deion Sanders, said this of his performance:

"Sheduer has been there, you guys just haven’t seen him because he was at an HBCU and we were secluded. I guess no one had TVs, and they didn’t work out here. But that’s just who he is, it don’t matter where he came from. That’s who that guy is. His passion, his study habits, and his commitment to excellence show every weekend. People wait for him to fail, like, ‘He can’t keep this going.’ Yes, he can because this is who he is."

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter's injury

Travis Hunter had to be taken off the field at halftime and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Hunter was the victim of a dangerous tackle in the first quarter by CSU defensive back Henry Blackburn.

Deion Sanders said this about the player:

"I think Coach Ray is going to the hospital to check him out. The first thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks. I heard that for sure. But we’re gonna do what we gotta do to take care of him"

Are you convinced about Shedeur Sanders' quality, or would you prefer to wait for a few more games before making up your mind? Sound off in the comments section.