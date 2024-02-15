PHOTO: $1,900,000 NIL-valued Quinn Ewers shares exciting snippets from Valentine's Day as Texas QB takes GF Madelyn on adventure

It has been a love-filled weekend for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers who's enjoying his deserved time off from playing football, courtesy of the college football offseason.

The 20-year-old had a rather unusual Valentine's Day with his girlfriend Madelyne Barnes. While couples usually choose a hearty place with a cozy setting or maybe a candlelight dinner, Ewers took Barnes on an adventure on the special day.

Sharing snippets from his outdoor adventure, Ewers posted a photo riding on a horse with Madelyne on a different one just beside him. Have a look:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

The couple's love story began a year ago, and they've been quite open about sharing glimpses of their relationship with fans.

Also read: Who is Quinn Ewers' girlfriend? Meeting Mady Barnes

Quinn Ewers celebrates first anniversary with Madelyne Barnes

The Longhorns quarterback celebrated a significant milestone on Tuesday – his first anniversary with girlfriend Madelyne Barnes. The lovebirds marked the occasion with a heartwarming exchange on social media.

Madelyne penned a sweet letter on Instagram, expressing her joy over the past year and looking forward to more shared milestones. In her Instagram story, Barnes wrote, tagging the Longhorns star:

"HAPPY ONE YEAR! The best year of my life, and I can't wait for more. Love you lots."

Ewers, not one to shy away from expressing his feelings publicly, reshared the message and responded with a concise yet affectionate note, saying:

"Love ya Mady."

Screenshot via Instagram

The talented QB is not yet done with Steve Sarkisian and Texas. Even after being eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, the $1.9 million NIL-valued athlete decided to return for another season.

In the 2023 college football season, Ewers played a crucial role in helping the team to the college football playoffs ultimately falling to the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

Also read: Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyne Barnes shares adorable snap as Texas QB1 enjoys CFB off-season in style - “Love a good break”

Can Steve Sarkisian tap into Quinn Ewers' potential last year in Texas and lead the Longhorns to national championship glory? Mention your thoughts below.