PHOTO: $45M worth Coach Prime and son Bucky share adorable snap as the duo takes off for Deion Sanders’ sold-out book tour

Coach Prime and his son Bucky shared snapshots as they set off on Deion Sanders' highly anticipated book tour. Sanders, who penned a motivational book, “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” kicked off his tour with enthusiasm.

The $45 million net worth holder (via Celebrity Net Worth) Colorado coach captioned his Instagram story:

"Book Tour Let's GOo."

The tour spans four stops, including major cities like Ridgewood, Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth and Boulder, promising an engaging discourse on personal success.

Sanders' book, resonating with platitudes and practical advice, draws inspiration from his personal experiences and encounters with sports legends like Julius Erving, Hank Aaron, Muhammad Ali,and O.J. Simpson.

Sanders' book has 21 chapters that mirror his legendary jersey number as well as his transformative path from struggle to triumph. Chapter 21 stands out because it reflects on his troubled past, including a suicide attempt in 1997, which he sees as a turning point.

Deion Sanders Jr. spoils Coach Prime with an amazing gift

Sanders Jr. made headlines with a heartwarming gesture toward his father, Coach Prime. Sanders Jr. mirrored his father's taste by presenting him with a lavish Louis Vuitton bag.

In a viral Instagram reel shared by Bucky's brand "Well Off Forever," he captured the moment of surprise as he handed over the orange Louis Vuitton carrier bag to Coach Prime at the buffs' indoor training facility.

Coach Prime's reaction was one of sheer astonishment as he enthusiastically tore through the packaging to explore the luxury item. He acknowledged the thoughtful gesture from his "good old son."

Captioning the Instagram reel, Sanders Jr. described the gift as a "nice little gift for my good old dad."

This followed another touching moment where Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur, Shilo, and Bucky, surprised him with a stunning home in Colorado.

