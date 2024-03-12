WATCH: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. rocks $2,626 worth Chanel Plain Throws during luxurious yacht trip

Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram to share snippets of his luxurious yacht trip. He enjoyed the holiday with a bunch of his friends, including Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman, Justin Mayers. While at it, the 30-year-old rocked stunning Chanel Plain Throws and showed them off to the fans.

Bucky has been working behind the scenes in Boulder, bringing the inside news from the Buffaloes football program. Along with that, he also handles a sprawling business empire that he has worked hard to set up after leaving the football field.

Here are the snaps from the yacht trip as shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., wearing Chanel Plain Throws that retail for $2,626 on BUYMA.

“Pure Opulence…All I Know,” Bucky wrote in the caption.

The carousel had several visuals of the trip including Sanders Jr. posing with a cigar in his hand. He also vibed with his friends on one of his songs, "Miami with Shedeur." In another video, OL Justin Mayers could be heard saying that while he wasn't wearing anything crazy, Bucky had all the bling on him.

The ‘Well Off’ founder recently got his hands on a Ford truck from Truck Ranch and showed it off to the fans. If Bucky has something or does something great, he doesn't hide it from the world.

Deiondra Sanders joins fans to react to Deion Sanders Jr.’s yacht trip

Deiondra Sanders couldn't stop herself from reacting to her brother Deion Sanders Jr.’s vacation snaps. She joined the college football world in showing love to the entrepreneur. Fans thought the luxury was much deserved and saluted Bucky. Here are a few reactions, including from Deiondra:

The college football world, along with Deiondra Sanders, showered love on Bucky.

Some more reactions to the post.

Just a few days ago, Sanders Jr. bought a Louis Vuitton bag as a gift for his dad, Deion Sanders. He went to the Buffaloes training facility to hand deliver the luxurious gift for Coach Prime.

The Colorado head coach exclaimed in excitement on receiving it and thanked his son. With such gestures, Bucky makes it clear that his money is not just for himself, however much he spends it.

