PHOTO: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. shows off shiny new luxurious truck via latest IG post

Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram to show off a new addition to his four-wheeler collection. Photographed in front of his shiny new truck, he struck a pose that the fans have come to be all too familiar with. The 30-year-old also named the automotive dealership that helped him secure his new ride.

Sanders Jr. took a path very different from his dad and two brothers, giving up football for a life as an entrepreneur. He has created a sprawling business empire and also helps "Coach Prime" with his brand marketing strategies. For all the work he has put in, an occasional indulgence in luxury is warranted.

Here is Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' oldest son showing off his shiny new ride.

Bucky shared a glimpse of his new ride.

Bucky gave the credit of getting hold of the luxury truck to ‘Truck Ranch’, an automotive dealership that has a network of stores in Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Oregon. He also tagged his friend Jadon Wagner, who owns the Truck Ranch brand.

This is the same dealership that helped Bucky’s brothers and Colorado football stars Shilo and Shedeur Sanders get their hands on their Dodge Ram TRX trucks last month. Shedeur thanked Wagner for making it possible through an Instagram post.

“Truck Ranch surprised Shilo Sanders and I with new Ram TRX Trucks. Thank you Jadon Wagner for making this happen"

The dealership seems to have become a family shopping destination for the three siblings. Maybe Coach Prime will also choose it for his next ride.

Deion Sanders Jr. showed off a Lamborghini supercar

Just a few days ago, Deion Sanders Jr. showed off another supercar to the fans. He shared a snap of the Lamborghini Aventador through his Instagram story. The powerful car is worth more than half a million in the market. While it wasn't clear if Bucky purchased the car, it showed his love for powerful and luxurious rides.

Talking of luxury, the 30-year-old gifted his dad, Deion Sanders, a luxury handbag. "Coach Prime" loved the Louis Vuitton bag and thanked his son for the surprise gift. He even said that they didn't need to look at the price and he appreciated the sentiment behind it.

The Sanders family has made a name for themselves with the work they do in their respective fields. Gifts and luxury have become a norm in the family and fans would say they have earned it.

