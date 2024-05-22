PHOTO: Colorado HC Deion Sanders snapped with Snoop Dogg in a recording room

Deion Sanders and Snoop Dogg have long shared a mutual admiration and love for football. The two superstars have been tight since the 90s when Prime was a two-sport phenom and Snoop dropped rap classics like "Gin and Juice."

The duo were again snapped together this week in a recording room belonging to Coach Prime’s talent management firm – SMAC Entertainment. Sanders shared the photo on Instagram.

Sanders shares screenshot via Instagram

Snoop Dogg, famous for hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot," has always supported Coach Prime. Earlier in the day, Snoop reminded everyone of Sanders' timeless greatness, saying:

"He’s always Prime, and that’s what y’all don’t understand. It’s all the time Prime."

Their camaraderie is not just limited to taste in music, but football too, with the famous rapper also a certified football coach.

"Me and Prime, we've been doing this [coaching] for a long time. He's moved up to the collegiate level, and I stayed down on the lower level. But Prime has always been my friend... He's always helped me as far as coaching."

Their friendship has been well-documented in the Amazon Prime series "Coach Prime" and Snoop's "Coach Snoop."

Will Snoop Dogg follow Deion Sanders to college football coaching?

The iconic rapper and entertainer is well-known for his vast array of talents, from music to cooking shows with Martha Stewart. However, his longtime work in coaching youth football often gets overlooked.

Since founding the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, Snoop has mentored numerous young athletes, some of whom have made it to the NFL. Although the rapper has a deep connection to football, don’t expect Snoop to follow Deion Sanders into collegiate coaching.

In a January 2024 interview with "The Messenger", Snoop said,

"I don't think I can handle the pressure of what he's dealing with up there... So, unless it's a smoke-friendly school, that s**t ain't happening."

The thought of Snoop Dogg coaching on college football Saturdays is intriguing, and college football fans would love it.

NFL stars like C.J. Stroud, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Romeo Doubs have all come through his youth league, signifying Snoop’s contribution to the sport.

