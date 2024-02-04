Deion Sanders took to Instagram to show support for rapper Snoop Dogg for his latest movie. Coach Prime shared a snap of him watching ‘The Underdoggs’ on Amazon Prime Video. He also shared a message for his friend, asking fans to watch the movie.

The Underdoggs is a sports comedy based on an NFL star who goes on to coach a youth football team. Starring Snoop Dogg, along with comedian Andrew Schulz and Kal Penn, the movie was released on January 26.

Here is the message shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

“Watching Snoop Dogg my brother from another mother movie tonight on PRIME VIDEO! THE UNDERDOGGS. Please support a legend at work. What hasn't The Dogg accomplished! Love ya my brother 2 life.”

Produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer along with Snoop Dogg and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, the 96-minute football comedy was made with a production budget of $30 million. Sanders’ advisor, Constance Schwartz-Morini, is also one of the producers.

Coach Prime shares a great bond with Snoop Dogg as the rapper is a great fan of the NFL legend. He even defended him at the start of the 2023 season. The rapper’s net worth is around $160 million.

Snoop Dogg loves coaching as much as Deion Sanders

In the run-up to the film’s release, Snoop Dogg opened up about his love for coaching. The rapper talked about how Deion Sanders was involved with his Snoop Youth Football League, which has produced players like CJ Stroud and JuJu Smith-Schuster. He told Rich Eisen how Sanders helped him in terms of coaching.

“Me and Prime we've been doing this for a long time. He's moved up to the collegiate level and I stayed down on the lower level. But Prime has always been my friend. He's always been involved with kids, he's always helped me as far as coaching,” Dogg said.

