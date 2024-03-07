PHOTO: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell shares adorable selfie with furry friend via latest post on IG

Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend Zo Caswell took to Instagram to share an adorable snap with the Oregon Ducks quarterback. The photo also included their cute furry friend, snuggling between the duo. Along with the snap, Caswell also included two emojis that showed her emotions on sharing the lovable moment.

Gabriel just moved to Eugene from Oklahoma this offseason after a notable stint with the Sooners. He will be succeeding Bo Nix in Oregon, who is in the mix to turn pro through the upcoming NFL draft. Before the madness begins, the QB is spending some quality time with his lady love and thus fans are getting to see some adorable moments during the offseason.

Here is the adorable snap shared by Caswell featuring the couple's cute furry friend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The snap shared by Zo Caswell.

The couple has known each other since they were in middle school and have been dating for a long time now. Caswell has been a great support system for the college football star in all his ups and downs in his career. She has been a regular at his games, cheering for him to do well. So whenever he gets time, Gabriel makes it a point to spend it with his lady love.

During the current offseason, they have shared numerous lovely moments together. Caswell also gave her boyfriend numerous adorable nicknames depending on where they spent time. Their bond is a testament to everlasting love and a big support for the quarterback to go and give everything he has got on the field.

Also read: $1,300,000 NIL-valued Dillon Gabriel's GF gushes over Oregon QB as Ducks offseason continues: "You're so cute 🥺”

Dillon Gabriel's heartfelt note for Zo Caswell on her birthday

Dillon Gabriel gives a lot of value to his relationship with Caswell. On her birthday last month, the Oregon QB shared a rather long and heartfelt note, underscoring the value she holds in his life. He called himself blessed for the fact that he has been able to love her in all the years they have been together.

“Through the ups and downs for life, I feel like I can come to you and just be. No words even need to be said, you just know me. More memories, more love, more life, and most importantly more everythinggggg. I’m blessed and lucky I get to love you and be your other half,” a part of the note read.

Gabriel will be suiting up for Dan Lanning's Ducks this fall and will have the responsibility to take the team further than Bo Nix managed.

Also read: Oklahoma fans urge $1.3 million NIL-valued Dillon Gabriel to ditch Dan Lanning’s crew as Oregon QB sweats it out on field- “Hell naw come back”

Poll : Will Dillon Gabriel succeed in Oregon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion