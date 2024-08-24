DJ Uiagalelei is at the center of media attention as the Florida State Seminoles clash against with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an overseas game. However, it’s not just the DJ’s on-field performance that’s grabbing attention.

His fiancée, Ava Pritchard, turned heads on social media with her show of support, traveling all the way across the Atlantic to Dublin, Ireland. She donned a Seminoles badge proudly pinned to her black overcoat. Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@avaapritchard

Uiagalelei transferred from Clemson in 2022 and then spent one year at Oregon State in 2023, before finding his way to the Seminoles in his final college season.

The 2024 season is critical for the former Clemson star. He started his career strongly as Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent but struggled to capitalize on opportunities in big moments.

Pritchard’s support has always been present alongside the veteran QB and she’s all in for Uiagalelei’s journey in Tallahassee once again.

Will DJ Uiagalelei lead Florida State to CFP appearance?

All eyes are on DJ Uiagalelei and his abilities to lead Florida State to a College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance this year. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has confidently predicted that the Seminoles will secure a spot in the CFP after being snubbed last year.

Thamel is of the opinion that Uiagalelei has the experience and talent to be a key asset for the Seminoles to make a run for their aim this season. The former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback has 8,000 passing yards and 57 touchdowns in college.

The ESPN analyst also had much to say about Florida State’s offensive and defensive lines.

“My pick of Florida State is because I feel like they have the best offensive and defensive lines in the ACC,” Thamel shared on College GameDay.

He believes these solid fronts will provide the foundation for Uiagalelei to thrive. While the 23-year-old is yet to prove himself on the big stage, Thamel is confident in FSU coach Mike Norvell’s ability to maximize his potential.

Reports from fall camp have been promising. Uiagalelei is putting in the hard work and sweating it out in practice as the Seminoles' offense tries to gain momentum ahead of the season.

