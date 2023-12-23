PHOTOS: Michigan RB Blake Corum spends a wholesome early Christmas giving back to the community

The festive season is upon us and Michigan running back Blake Corum wants to bring the cheer to the less privileged ones in the community also.

In a story on Instagram, Corum is seen collecting toys and Christmas gifts for children at the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Wearing the customary red Santa Claus hat, Corum seems happy with a filled-up "Santa Castle" bin behind him. Have a look yourself:

Screenshot via Instagram (@blake_corum24)

Screenshot via Instagram (@blake_corum24)

The 23-year-old senior also took a photo with a kid at the hospital:

Screenshot via Instagram (@blake_corum24)

Good to see these young athletes giving back to the community, especially during Christmas.

Blake Corum is ready for the Rose Bowl

In the lead-up to the Rose Bowl clash between Alabama and Michigan, star running back Blake Corum seized the spotlight at the pre-game press conference. "We’re still the top dog," claimed Corum.

However, he also acknowledged the formidable Alabama Crimson Tide who just levels up when it matters the most. This is what happened in the SEC championship game against Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs, who were enjoying an unbeaten season until they met Nick Saban and his team.

Corum is wary of Alabama's defensive might and disciplined team dynamics under HC Saban.

"They’re a team that has coached really well, a team full of athletes that just fly around, try to race each other to the ball. They’re disciplined. Their ends are really good, corners are really good," said Corum.

Jim Harbaugh’s no. 1 RB also highlighted that Alabama's defensive strategy and Michigan's approach are somewhat on the same page. He also appreciated Alabama’s linebackers - Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell from Alabama.

There’s no denying that Blake Corum has been one of the key men for Jim Harbaugh this season as the Michigan Wolverines boast a perfect 11-0 record. He also equaled a longstanding record for the most career rushing touchdowns in Michigan history with 55 touchdowns.

The Rose Bowl clash on Jan. 1 promises to be a stormy affair between the two football powerhouses.

