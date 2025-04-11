Pics: Deion Sanders' Colorado breaks sweat with intense spring practice before intersquad scrimmage

Deion Sanders is on a new journey with the Colorado Buffaloes this year. After their 9-4 2024 campaign, several key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, have departed from the program. Coach Prime will be looking to compete in the 12-team playoffs with a new, revamped roster in place.

On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes' official IG page shared a post for fans online. The post included snippets of the players sweating it out on the field during Day 11 of spring practice. A few of the photos showcased Deion Sanders overlooking the practice and guiding his players through various drills and workouts.

"WIN THE DAY," the caption on the photo read.

Coach Prime has added several players to the roster this offseason to fill the void left by the departure of talented names. The Buffs are also holding their annual Black & Gold intersquad spring game on April 19th. The game will give fans a glimpse of the new team ahead of the upcoming season. The spring game will be televised on ESPN2.

While other head coaches are moving away from spring games to avoid unnecessary incidents and injuries, Deion Sanders is on the other side of the spectrum. During a press conference, he talked about how he wants to take one step further and compete with other teams.

"We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing, because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Coach Prime said. "I don't believe in that, and I don't really want to condone that, and I would like to play- I actually would like to play against another team this spring, that's whay I'm trying to do."

Unfortunately, the current NCAA rules and guidelines prohibit teams from having friendly spring game competitions.

Deion Sanders advocates possibility of playing other teams during spring game

Last month, during a team meeting, Deion Sanders advocated for a significant shift in the NCAA rules about competitive inter-team spring games. He urged his players to continue working hard, as there might be a time when we see NFL-like joint practices at the college level in the near future.

"You all want to be somebody you want to be known. You want your bottles up, you want to be popping," Coach Prime said. "You want to be that guy y'all want to do that right? This is what we try to do for you. But if you go hard there, don't work. You're gonna make us look like a fool."

"This thing may very well happen. We may very well have spring practices in a spring game against another opponent. It may very well happen. It looks really good right now."

Deion Sanders and the Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech. The game will be played at Folsom Field in August.

