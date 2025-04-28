PICS: Deion Sanders Jr. revisits Shedeur Sanders’ draft celebration with a strong verse

Shedeur Sanders' fall from the first four rounds was one of the biggest storylines of this year's draft. The ex-Colorado quarterback was viewed as the second-best prospect in this position behind Cam Ward, who went No.1 overall to the Titans.

Shedeur Sanders was passed on by teams over three rounds for Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel. He ended up as the sixth quarterback off the board after the Cleveland Browns drafted him with the 144th pick. Deion Sanders Jr. shared a heartwarming post for his younger brother on social media afterward.

Coach Prime's eldest son shared a few snippets of Shedeur's reaction after getting drafted by the Browns. He accompanied the post with a verse from the Bible, which coincided with his draft pick. The verse is a plea for rescue and deliverance from enemies.

"'Save me! Rescue me from the power of my enemies. Their mouths are full of lies; they swear to tell the truth, but they lie instead.' Psalms 144:11

Shedeur Sanders now arrives at Cleveland in a four-man race for the starting quarterback job. Apart from Dillon Gabriel, the team also signed veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on short-term deals for the upcoming season.

During the 2024 campaign, Shedeur helped the Buffaloes to their first Bowl game appearance since 2020 while recording a 9-4 campaign. Shedeur Sanders tallied a total of 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing.

Cam Ward shares his take on Shedeur Sanders' draft fall

During his introductory press conference, Cam Ward talked about Shedeur's fall. Ward spent a considerable amount of time training together with Coach Prime's son in the lead-up to the draft.

The ex-Miami QB revealed his initial surprise but stated that Sanders will seize the opportunity to make a name for himself in the league.

"It did surprise me, because he's a good quarterback," Ward said about Shedeur falling in to the fifth round. "He doesn't get a lot of credit that he deserves, especially the plays that he made at Colorado. A lot of quarterbacks in the country aren't making those plays. And so, when he gets his opportunity, I'm pretty sure it'll happen soon today. He'll make plays on the field when he gets his chance."

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign. It will be interesting to see if head coach Kevin Stefanski gives Shedeur Sanders an opportunity as a starter during his rookie campaign in 2025.

