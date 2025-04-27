Xavier Restrepo has 3-word message as WR reunites with Cam Ward after UDFA deal with Titans

The Tennessee Titans have added a familiar connection to their roster, reuniting quarterback Cam Ward with his top collegiate target. On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent. Restrepo acknowledged the move on social media with a simple three-word message:

"God. Never. Fails."

The Titans’ official NFL page shared the video of Restrepo receiving the call confirming the reunion.

The Titans addressed wide receiver depth in the fourth round by selecting Florida’s Chimere Dike and Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor. Restrepo, however, enters a competitive environment and will need to stand out to secure a roster spot. His chemistry with Ward may give him an early advantage in building rapport with the coaching staff.

Restrepo produced 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 TDs in 2023. Over five years with the Hurricanes, he became the program’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844), and receiving TDs (21).

Pre-draft evaluations impacted the 23-year-old’s stock after he ran a 4.87-second 40-yard dash at Miami’s pro day. Standing at 5’10” and weighing 198 lbs, he was viewed as undersized by league standards. Now, heading into training camp, he faces an uphill battle but brings proven production to Tennessee.

The next few months will be critical in determining whether Xavier Restrepo’s reunion with Cam Ward will extend into the regular season.

Cam Ward inherits Warren Moon’s No. 1 jersey

On draft day, quarterback Cam Ward was surprised with a special honor. He was handed the No. 1 jersey once worn by NFL legend Warren Moon. The jersey, kept in the rafters for nearly 20 years, carries deep meaning, standing for hard work, success, and breaking barriers in the league.

Ward’s journey from an overlooked, zero-star recruit out of high school to an NFL draft pick made the moment even more meaningful.

Warren Moon’s No. 1 jersey had not been worn in nearly five decades. Passing it to Ward marked the start of a new chapter. Ward now has the chance to build on what that number represents.

