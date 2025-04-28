"Shame on you" - Michael Irvin blasts NFL teams for "$50,000,000 robbery" of Shedeur Sanders after disastrous draft slide

Shedeur Sanders had quite possibly the most shocking slide in Draft history over the course of the weekend, going from Top 3 pick in the buildup to mere-fifth rounder. It cost him millions of dollars in salary, and Michael Irvin is irate.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, the Hall of Fame wide receiver said (00:59, then 14:16 to begin in the video below):

"I think the crime, the $50-million robbery - that's what I just witnessed. And that's, wow... All I know is, all my life, the years that we have processsed, watch, rated quarterbacks, I have never seen a quarterback rated like this, done like this. So my mind has to say, 'What else is this?' ...Shame on you."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry tried to defend the protracted snub in a presser be mentioning "fit".

He later elaborated on the decision:

"We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the relative. The acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot."

As for Sanders, he did not complain about it, only reflecting on what he could have done to preclude it from happening:

"I feel like, in life, there's always a way I can improve. I'm able to improve. And some things that I [did] that seemed right at the time, I could've went about it a different way."

Stephen A. Smith compares Shedeur Sanders' Draft "disgrace" to Colin Kaepernick's blacklisting

Michael Irvin was not alone in being aghast at how Shedeur Sanders was treated in the Draft. His former ESPN colleague Stephen A Smith, besides insinuating that teams had been merely hating on his Hall of Fame father Deion, also compared it to the plight of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick:

"This is a damn disgrace. How in the hell is [Shedeur] not off the board, not drafted yet? Y’all still think this doesn’t have anything to do with teams hatin (sic) on [Deion Sanders]. This kid is a first rounder. This is Kaepernick all over again…..being kept out. I don’t care what anyone says!"

The slide also had a mini-controversy of its own, as the Colorado alum was the recipient of a prank call that was eventally traced back to Jax Ulbrich, the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff.

