Browns QB Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on regrets from pre-draft interview process after nightmare slide

The slide of quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft ended on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns used a fifth-round pick to select the Colorado quarterback; he did end up with one of the likeliest landing spots, although much later than fans and analysts expected.
Reasons why the quarterback fell until the fifth round are unclear, and no easy answer will come soon. However, one of the most debated theories included poor interviews from Sanders during the NFL combine, who might've turned off some teams from the idea of choosing him as a possible leader.
After he was selected in the fifth round, Shedeur Sanders jumped on a call with Cleveland reporters to discuss his pick. The rookie showed humility throughout his answers, but when asked about poor interviews with NFL teams, Sanders seemed to acknowledge that maybe some things could've been better.
"I feel like, in life, there's always a way I can improve. I'm able to improve. And some things that I [did] that seemed eight at the time, I could've went about it a different way."
He also vowed to prove himself as a player that will support Cleveland's community and be involved in the city:
The son of Deion Sanders was not the only quarterback taken by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two rounds before, Dillon Gabriel, from Oregon, was selected by Kevin Stefanski's team.
How does the Browns' quarterback depth chart look after Shedeur Sanders pick?
No fewer than five quarterbacks are now part of the Cleveland Browns roster. The franchise added two prospects in the class, but they already had three other veterans.
Deshaun Watson remains on the roster in the fourth year of his five-year, fully guaranteed deal signed in 2025. With Watson unlikely to play in 2025 due to an Achilles injury, the franchise traded for Kenny Pickett and signed Joe Flacco in March.
Flacco is the expected starter for the upcoming season, with Pickett his likely backup. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are likely to fight for the third roster spot, with the loser likely heading to practice squad after the 53-man roster cuts in August.
