  Browns QB Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on regrets from pre-draft interview process after nightmare slide

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 27, 2025 04:53 GMT
The slide of quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft ended on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns used a fifth-round pick to select the Colorado quarterback; he did end up with one of the likeliest landing spots, although much later than fans and analysts expected.

Reasons why the quarterback fell until the fifth round are unclear, and no easy answer will come soon. However, one of the most debated theories included poor interviews from Sanders during the NFL combine, who might've turned off some teams from the idea of choosing him as a possible leader.

After he was selected in the fifth round, Shedeur Sanders jumped on a call with Cleveland reporters to discuss his pick. The rookie showed humility throughout his answers, but when asked about poor interviews with NFL teams, Sanders seemed to acknowledge that maybe some things could've been better.

"I feel like, in life, there's always a way I can improve. I'm able to improve. And some things that I [did] that seemed eight at the time, I could've went about it a different way."

He also vowed to prove himself as a player that will support Cleveland's community and be involved in the city:

The son of Deion Sanders was not the only quarterback taken by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two rounds before, Dillon Gabriel, from Oregon, was selected by Kevin Stefanski's team.

How does the Browns' quarterback depth chart look after Shedeur Sanders pick?

No fewer than five quarterbacks are now part of the Cleveland Browns roster. The franchise added two prospects in the class, but they already had three other veterans.

Deshaun Watson remains on the roster in the fourth year of his five-year, fully guaranteed deal signed in 2025. With Watson unlikely to play in 2025 due to an Achilles injury, the franchise traded for Kenny Pickett and signed Joe Flacco in March.

Flacco is the expected starter for the upcoming season, with Pickett his likely backup. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are likely to fight for the third roster spot, with the loser likely heading to practice squad after the 53-man roster cuts in August.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
