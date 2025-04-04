Pics: Deiondra Sanders' fiance Jacquees shares glimpses of his last rehearsal latest IG post

Deiondra Sanders continues to cherish her journey into motherhood with her first child, baby Snow. On the other hand, her finacee, R&B star Jacquees, is also enjoying his role as a dad. However, Jaquees has to balance his professional and personal life while gearing up for his latest tour as a musician.

On Thursday, Deiondra Sanders' fiancee shared a post on Instagram. The post included a series of photos showcasing his current rehearsals for the 'F**K a Friendzone Tour'. Jacquees can be seen wearing all-black attire while performing and training his vocals alongside co-singer DeJ Loaf.

"Last day of rehearsals!!!" Jacquees wrote in the comments.

The R&B star and DeJ Loaf released their latest album called 'F**K a FriendZone 2' during Valentine's Day. However, this led to a feud between Loaf and Deiondra Sanders. Coach Prime's daughter claimed that her fiancee and the singer were faking a relationship to boost the sales of their album.

This prompted a response from DeJ Loaf, who stated that she respects Jaquees' romantic relationship.

"I respect people's friendships. But it's also like, do y'all respect the friendship? I've been out of the picture and I stay out of the picture unless it's business. (Jacquees and I) don't even hang out as much and do the cool s**t that we used to do..It's respect."

Despite the drama, Deiondra Sanders was spotted wearing her engagement ring during a podcast interview last month. When questioned about the situation, she cleared the air with a very cryptic response.

"It's in God's hands...We're trying to figure ut out," Deiondra said. "They're just now getting to know me. It's not that I am crashing out. I'm just speaking out and now y'all are seeing who I really am."

Jacquees has been enjoying time with his son

Just like Coach Prime's daughter, the R&B singer spent the past few months creating memories and appreciating the feeling of becoming a father.

Last month, Jacquees shared a post on Instagram. The post had photos of the memories he created with baby Snow since his birth last August. The snippets encapsulated the love and affection he has for his son. Jacquees accompanied the post with some heartfelt words for his first child.

"Baby Dump! My son Snow is 7 months now & his personality is on 1,000! lol I love my baby boy! The best thing that's happened to me! Oh yea he got 2 teeth too!! lol time waits for nobody!!"

The F**K a Friendzone Tour will begin this month and will be held throughout the United States. It will be interesting to see if the R&B star's family accompanies him throughout the tour.

