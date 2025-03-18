"Play for each other": When Coach Prime gave a passionate pep talk to Shedeur Sanders & Co. during Colorado's 'embarrassing' loss

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, lifted Colorado to a 9-4 record last season. The Buffaloes' first loss came on the road against rival Nebraska by a 28-10 decision.

The Cornhuskers staked themselves to a 28-0 advantage heading into the halftime break, where Coach Prime tried to encourage his team to a victory.

Standing in the Colorado locker room, Sanders gave a speech to his team, which held the hosts scoreless in the second half.

"This is adversity," Coach Prime said in a video posted on YouTube by Well Off Media . "If they scored that many points in a half, we can too. We can too. But, everybody gotta do they job. Everybody has to do they job. Special teams, three penalties. Three penalties. ... We talked about being disciplined. That's not being disciplined.

"Make the plays that come to you, be disciplined, nobody get not one other penalty, do we understand that? Play for each other, man. Play for each other. Quit separating! Play for each other! Pick your brother up! If you see him having a tough game, pick him up! Because he gonna get it together! Because you could be that same guy."

The Buffaloes didn't gain a first down until their fifth possession of the game. They had -2 yards in the first quarter and closed out the game with 260.

"The way we started is just not indicative of who we are, and we just never got it together," Sanders told the media after the game. "Sometimes you have those games."

How else does Coach Prime lead his team?

Being the coach's son is an interesting dynamic. Shedeur Sanders and his older brother, Shilo, were with Coach Prime for the past two seasons in Boulder. Sometimes, making an example out of his children was the elder Sanders' way of getting through to the rest of his team.

During a team workout two seasons ago, Shilo trained beside now-former teammates Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain. The elder Sanders didn't quite like what he saw, so he did something about it.

"Hold up, hold up, hold up," Deion Sanders said, interrupting the session. "Get out. Get out! No, go in the back! Go in the end zone! Go in the end zone!"

The elder Sanders has always supported his sons, especially as the 2025 NFL Draft nears, but he realized that he needed to be tough on them sometimes for the greater good. That was one of those instances. Surprisingly, he was more heated in that video than when his squad was down four touchdowns against Nebraska.

Sanders will enter this season without his sons, aiming to take the Buffaloes to the next level.

