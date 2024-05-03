Popular CFB analyst Dusty Dvoracek declares Alabama star Deontae Lawson as “best returning linebacker”

Alabama's Deontae Lawson found his name called by ESPN analyst Dusty Dvoracek who has dubbed him the "best returning linebacker." Lawson is a redshirt junior for the Crimson Tide and started in 11 games for Nick Saban’s side last season.

Dvoracek endorsed Lawson on “The Next Round” podcast saying,

“Deontae Lawson, what a place to start there…I think he’s the best returning linebacker in College Football and during the Arkansas game this year, being at practice, I was just blown away. In a room full of alphas, he was the alpha of alphas.”

“Coach Saban knows what he is looking for and he is going after a certain type of player and to me, Deontae Lawson just stood out out. Not just with his play. Whenever he spoke, everybody listened,” Dvoracek continued.

The ESPN analyst's awe of the linebacker is backed by his impressive stats from the previous season. Lawson racked up 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks, highlighting his versatility as a defensive player.

Deontae Lawson set to make it big with Alabama

Alabama's 6-foot 2-inch linebacker is poised to leave a mark on the Crimson Tide's football program. He has the backing of defensive coordinator Kane Wommack who sees Lawson's impact as a "tone-setter" in the linebacker room.

“When he got on the field, I saw a different version of Deontae Lawson. One that I am excited to go on the field with. He carries himself with a great presence. He handles things at a professional level, you can tell he is operating with another level in mind.”

Even though the Alabama native missed two games last season, he still managed to secure the second spot on the team for tackles, showing his on-field effectiveness. Beyond stats, Lawson's commitment to leadership development stands out.

“It’s a new era, it’s a new beginning for myself. That’s how I look at it,” Lawson said. “We are working hard as we can, we still gotta get details in order, but from what I’m seeing we are moving fast,” said the Alabama LB.

For Deontae Lawson, returning for his senior season is about chasing the national championship and personal growth.

