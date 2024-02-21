Popular CFB analyst Joel Klatt ranks USC star Caleb Williams as top prospect surpassing $40 million worth Joe Burrow 

College football analyst Joel Klatt considers USC's Caleb Williams the top quarterback recruit. He rates him above LSU's Joe Burrow, whose net worth is around $40 million.

Klatt's rankings, based on potential rather than NFL, place Williams at the helm, followed by Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Burrow, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Alabama's Bryce Young.

Klatt highlights the significance of Williams and Maye, noting that they are separated from the rest of the pack due to their exceptional potential.

"Drake Maye is as good as I've seen in a long, long time." Klatt said. "If it wasn't for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye would be the slam dunk No. 1 pick in this draft."

Klatt underscores Maye's prowess, likening him to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and emphasizing his proximity to Williams in terms of skill and potential. Despite Maye's lack of a Heisman Trophy and lower draft projection compared to Williams, Klatt believes in his immense talent.

Klatt acknowledges the difficulty in evaluating prospects like Patrick Mahomes, who emerged from unconventional college offenses, which adds weight to his endorsement of Williams and Maye as top-tier prospects.

“Evaluation of Mahomes was difficult & no QB had succeeded from that offense prior,” Klatt said.

The NFL Combine is coming and prospects are ready to show off their skills. Williams is widely viewed as the best pick. Maye comes next, with Jayden Daniels from LSU also in the running.

Both Williams and Maye have their sights set on proving they're top-notch candidate quarterbacks.

Kliff Kingsbury Tight-Lipped on Potential Caleb Williams Reunion with Washington Commanders

During his introductory press conference as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, Kliff Kingsbury remained tight-lipped about his involvement in developing USC quarterback Caleb Williams, stating,

"I don't want to break him down right now. I'm still trying to evaluate our own roster and go through that. I mentioned I loved being around him. Tremendous person. I had fun at USC," Kingsbury said.

Washington, with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is looking for a franchise quarterback, likely targeting Williams, whom Bleacher Report says they may acquire by trading up with the Chicago Bears for the first pick.

Bleacher Report scout Derrik Klassen highlights Williams' success under Kingsbury's tutelage, with the quarterback's Heisman Trophy-winning performance reflecting their fruitful collaboration.

"It's easy to envision a world where the Commanders hire Kliff Kingsbury with the express purpose of trading for Caleb Williams," he said.

Given Williams' aptitude in this regard, Kingsbury's potential continuation of coaching him in the NFL appears promising, aligning with Washington's aspirations for quarterback success.