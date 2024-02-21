Josh Allen spotted cruising in girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld's black Range Rover as Bills QB enjoys downtime in offseason

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye. In fact, the actress and singer managed to stay out of camera shot during the Buffalo Bills games this past season.

Now that the NFL offseason is in full swing, the couple has more downtime. This week, an eagle-eyed fan caught a glimpse of the couple driving in Steinfeld's black Range Rover.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This may not be the only glimpse that fans of the couple may get this offseason. The Buffalo Bills quarterback recently made an appearance on the "Up and Adams" show.

Host Kay Adams spoke to Allen about his friend, Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo's fashion line Enchante. She then asked Allen if he would wear a piece from the line when he attends the Oscars this season, to which the quarterback said, "I may."

Expand Tweet

Josh Allen didn't deny that he may be Hailee Steinfeld's date to the 2024 Oscars that will take place next month. The actress' movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars.

How Hailee Steinfeld addressed a question on rumors of being engaged to Josh Allen

While walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January, Hailee Steinfeld was asked questions about her personal life. Most questions about her life referenced Josh Allen, for example, one question was about the ring on her finger.

While speaking with Keltie Knight of E! News, Steinfeld was asked about the jewelry she was wearing to accessorize her outfit. She was asked whether the rings on her fingers were anything special, to which she said that she thought they were "cute."

"I got a cute little doe happening. No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute," Steinfeld said.

Expand Tweet

Steinfeld and Allen began dating sometime last May when rumors began circulating after the couple was spotted together on a date. The rumors continued into the summer when they were spotted together on a vacation in Mexico before the quarterback left to rejoin the Buffalo Bills for training camp. If Allen does attend the Oscars with Steinfeld, it will be their first public appearance together since they became a couple.