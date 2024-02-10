Josh Allen hints at attending 2024 Oscars with his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

The 2023 NFL season has certainly guaranteed star power on and off the field. Tom Brady may have retired, but Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have since taken over as the elite quarterbacks teams plan twice and thrice against.

There's been an equal amount of star power off the field too. With Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift and Braxton Berrios dating TikTok sensation Alix Earle, the NFL garnered viewers from all around. Josh Allen dating Hailee Steinfeld only added to the glamour.

Steinfeld and Allen have been frequently spotted together, most recently in Orange County at the end of January after the Bills crashed out of the NFL playoffs.

In any case, it appears their relationship is smooth sailing so far, going by Allen's comments on the Up and Adams Show this week.

Will Josh Allen be at the Oscars with Hailee Steinfeld?

On the show ahead of Super Bowl weekend, the host Kay Adams asked the Bills quarterback about his friendship with Formula One's Daniel Ricciardo. The conversation soon shifted to Ricciardo's fashion Enchante, a brand he has been building since 2020.

Kay Adams soon shot Allen a question over potentially wearing an Enchante ensemble for the Oscars this year.

Allen didn't deny he was attending, instead responding with a swift:

"Maybe."

Hailee Steinfeld's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has been nominated in the Animated Feature Film section alongside 'The Boy and the Heron', 'Elemental', 'Nimona' and 'Robot Dreams'.

Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld fully assimilating into Buffalo Bills culture

It didn't take all that long for Steinfeld to appreciate the Buffalo sports scene, it would appear.

Josh Allen's girlfriend was spotted at a Buffalo Sabres game in October. She also attended a Bills Christmas party alongside the partners of Allen's teammates. Apart from these instances, she has been spotted repping Bills merchandise on the streets of New York and even attended the Bills-Chargers game during the Christmas season.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though. After the two were first spotted getting cozy on vacation in Mexico in July, Josh Allen gave an interview to Barstool Sports outlining how uneasy he was with his privacy being invaded on vacation.

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people,” Allen said.

In January this year, Hailee Steinfeld was then put on the spot over rumors of an engagement between the pair. She shot those rumors down, stating she was sporting a ring for "no other particular reason other than I thought it was cute."