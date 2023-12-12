Hailee Steinfeld makes birthday appearance at NFL players' Christmas party after repping boyfriend Josh Allen's Bills

Josh Allen found himself thrust into a world outside the NFL when he began a relationship with actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld this year. The Bills quarterback got some support from Steinfeld as she donned some Buffalo gear recently while in New York.

The Oscar-nominated actress also supported her boyfriend as she attended a Christmas party with the WAGs of Bills players. It was hosted by Allen's teammate, Micah Hyde, and his wife Amanda.

Steinfeld with the WAGs of Bills players at the Christmas party. (Rachel Bush/IG)

He was initially connected to the "Starving" singer in May and seen out in public later that month in New York City enjoying themselves.

He appeared on the "Pardon My Take" podcast in August, sharing a trip that he had taken with Hailee Steinfeld in Mexico:

'The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,' he expressed.

Allen added that the invasion of privacy in regards to their romance gave him a "gross feeling" and caused the two to have a "sense of insecurity."

Pictures of the couple showed on social media of them embracing in a passionate kiss. In another interview, the Buffalo Bills star also talked about how he is not used to the attention but is getting there

Who was Josh Allen's girlfriend before Hailee Steinfeld?

The Bills quarterback was in a relationship with Brittany Williams since 2017 before calling it quits in April. Williams deleted photos with Josh Allen on her Instagram page in March, sparking rumors of a breakup. They grew up together in California and Williams was there when he was drafted by the Bills back in 2018.

Josh Allen and the Bills faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. While Taylor Swift was in attendance to see her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, Steinfeld did not attend the game. Buffalo defeated Kansas City by a 20-17 score.

We will see if the "Hawkeye" actress will be at the Bills next game as they host the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium.