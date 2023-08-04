Josh Allen's ex Brittany Williams loses credibility with fans after recent IG posts - "Could she be any thirstier?"

Josh Allen's dating life has been a common point for debate during the NFL offseason.

Following his breakup with Brittany Williams, fans have remained invested in the Buffalo Bills QB's personal life. This includes the recent rumors involving actress Hailee Steinfeld.

However, a few fans have expressed their displeasure over Williams' recent IG posts. A few blamed her for seeking attention on social media, not moving on from her relationship with Allen.

A few users referred to Williams as desperate, hoping that she would move on:

Apparently, a lot of fans weren't impressed with her new uploads. Some even referred to her pilates page, and how they wish to see more content from her about the same.

Apart from deleting all their photos together, both Josh Allen and Brittany Williams haven't really spoken about their separation.

That being said, Allen has been seen with Steinfeld in the past few weeks. The Buffalo Bills star recently opened up about the lack of privacy as an NFL player.

Josh Allen felt 'gross' after images with Hailee Steinfeld were shared

Over the past few weeks, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been spotted together multiple times. Though they have not commented publically, fans are curious about their status.

During a Barstool podcast, Allen explained that people were trying to get on a boat and click photos while he spent time with Steinfeld.

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

Allen did not address the rumors directly. However, he did confirm spending some vacation time with Steinfeld.

He will doubtless be looking forward to the 2023 NFL season, which kicks off next month. With the Hall of Fame game in the books, fans can finally feel that football is back in season.

Can Josh Allen lead the Bills to the Super Bowl? Not only do juggernauts like the Kansas City Chiefs stand in their way, but the road to victory looks tough in a highly competitive AFC East.