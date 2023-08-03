"I felt gross": Josh Allen alleges invasion of privacy over viral Hailee Steinfeld pictures in Mexico

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted getting cozy together a while ago. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse actress were spotted a few times together out in New York City.

The rumors began there and paparazzi began trying to get pictures of them wherever they went. Neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship, so people are trying to get the information directly by way of the myriad photographs of their meetings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That bothered Allen, who discussed the situation on a Barstool podcast this week. Allen said that the paparazzi were on a boat trying to get close enough to see the quarterback and Steinfeld.

Allen said:

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

Paparazzi are often invasive to NFL stars, and Allen is learning that on the go. They are especially so when there's something they believe to be salacious. A rumored girlfriend, especially one as famous as Hailee Steinfeld, would fit that bill.

Josh Allen finding out how ruthless paparazzi are

Josh Allen attended school in Wyoming, where there's not as much press. It's not a tiny university, but there is a big difference between living in New York and Wyoming.

Now that he's with the Bills, he's experiencing what life is like in the big city. Thus far, he's not a big fan.

Josh Allen is reportedly dating Hailee Steinfeld

He can't wrap his mind around why anyone cares who he's dating, but some people do.

That fact pushes them to exceptional lengths to get a good photograph, which made Allen, and presumably Steinfeld, pretty uncomfortable.

Actors, athletes and generally anyone remotely famous has to deal with people constantly trying to take pictures of them, and some people are more unhappy with that fact than others.