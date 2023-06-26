TikToker reveals 'leaked' details on Josh Allen and Hailee Stanfield – “Exactly what Bills Mafia wants”

The alleged relationship between Josh Allen and Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld has been in the spotlight. Now, a piece of unheard information has come out about the rumored couple.

The star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and 26-year-old Hailee Steinfeld were seen on a date in New York at a sushi bar. This solidifies that Allen had moved on from his former girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Many fans supported the new couple's union. However, some didn't want to discuss their relationship since it has not been confirmed.

A TikTok user poured kerosene on the rumors but was quickly shut down by fans of Allen. While the Bills fanbase has been cautious about believing baseless rumors, another TikTok user has come out with proof.

TikTok user Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell) recently posted about Hailee Steinfeld's relationship with Josh Allen. According to an insider, the actress was spotted at New Era headquarters in Buffalo "making custom hats with Josh Allen."

"That's a woman that wants her man to damn succeed."

The TikToker read another anonymous piece of information, which said:

"'Josh Allen has already met Haley's parents and I guess it's getting pretty serious. I'm here for it because I heard that Britney, his ex, would throw parties at their house the night before games,' Britney, what the hell is your problem?"

Although Brittany Williams broke up with Allen, she has been getting undying support from her fans. Several other TikTokers believe that Allen is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady. Like Brady, he has a developed a track record of dating supermodels and actresses.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are taking things slow

The couple is continuing to spend time together and are in no rush to announce their relationship. According to PEOPLE, they are in the process of getting to know each other. An insider noted:

"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes."

