Fans do not like the idea that Bills QB Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are romantically involved.

Allen had a blockbuster season last year and scored a Madden 24 cover because of his hard work. While his professional career is thriving, he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

His breakup gave way to numerous rumors and conspiracy theories made by fans. However, neither party came forward to talk about their separation. Hence, it looked like #17 decided to move on.

A few weeks ago, the starting signal caller of the Buffalo Bills was seen having a great time with 26-year-old actress and singer Steinfeld. They were spotted at a sushi bar in New York. The two looked comfortable with each other as Josh Allen had his hands around her. Along with that, fans noticed that they sat close to each other.

Fans were excited to hear about this as the story took the internet by storm. The NFL world reacted in various ways. All was quiet until now when a TikToker tried to resurrect the rumors which fans did not entertain.

Here’s what they said about the unconfirmed relationship of Allen and Steinfeld:

"You know she’s talking about her career don’t make it into something it’s not. There isn’t even any confirmation that they’re dating."

"Bro that ain’t got nothing to do with josh Allen the probably ain’t even dating."

"that has been literally taken out of context."

"Not even about him 😂😂😂"

"josh Allen is my enemy #1"

While fans did not want to believe that there could be a spark between the two, they sympathized with Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend after the Allen-Steinfeld rumors. The telltale sign of the end of their relationship was when Williams unfollowed Allen, which in turn was followed by Allen removing her.

Josh Allen’s teammate commented on his date with the Oscar-nominated actress

Mitch Morse, Buffalo’s center, appeared for a press conference after the end of mandatory minicamp on June 14. There, reporters asked him about his QB’s busy offseason.

Not only was Allen named as this year’s Madden 24 cover star, but he also came through in fashionable suits when he attended the Kentucky Derby. But reporters were especially interested to know about the “dates in New York City”. Morse said:

"I think from the jump, nothing has been more important in Josh’s life, of course, excluding faith and family, than football. That being said, he’s had a good few months, ya know?...There’s friendly banter, whether it be from his haircut, to what you said about New York City, to the Madden cover.

“So for us, it’s just hyping him up and really getting in his ear. He takes it well and he’s very humbled by it but when push comes to shove out here, he’s still the ultimate competitor that’s looking to get something out of every day. That’s refreshing because I think that’s what you want from your quarterback, no matter if things are going well or not well.”

Morse made it clear that football is the only important thing for him and that Josh Allen never let the noise around him drain him down.

