IN PHOTOS: Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld spotted repping Bills in New York City

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pulled off a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While the game's ending is what is making headlines, the Bills will take the win and move back to a winning record.

Allen's girlfriend, singer Hailee Steinfeld may not have been in attendance on Sunday but, she still showed her support. Steinfeld was seen in New York City on Sunday walking down the street with a throwback Buffalo Bills hat on.

She paired the hat with a blue plaid scarf, jeans, a white t-shirt and a tan coat. Her nod to boyfriend Josh Allen just before his big game against the Kansas City Chiefs caught the attention of some who passed her on the street.

Unlike the relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Steinfeld and Allen have been able to keep their relationship under wraps. Hailee Steinfeld has reportedly been spotted at Buffalo Bills home games this season. She was even spotted in London when the stadium's video board panned to the suite she was seated in.

How long have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld been dating?

Rumors of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld dating began in the spring. This came just after Allen's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams seemingly compared their breakup through social media posts.

Hailee Steinfeld and Allen were first spotted in May 2023 while going out to dinner in New York City. At the time, a source who was close to the singer told PEOPLE magazine that the Buffalo Bills quarterback had been seeing Steinfeld for a few weeks.

In August 2023, Allen made an appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast and confirmed he was dating Steinfeld. However, the Bills quarterback stated at the time that he wasn't used to the media attention the couple had around them:

“I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

In October, Steinfeld went shopping for Buffalo Bills gear before the game with Josh Allen's mom, LaVonne Allen. The two even took a photo with the owner of the boutique.

Other than those few moments, the quarterback and singer have been able to keep their relationship away from the headlines.