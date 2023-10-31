"Hailee Steinfeld’s down for the cause" - Bills Mafia goes gaga after spotting ‘Spider-Man’ star repping Josh Allen’s team 

The relationships between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have captivated the NFL world. While the former couple has been seen together and embracing the media's attention, Bills' QB and the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' movie voice actress are keeping a low profile.

After breaking up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, Allen moved and started dating the Oscar-nominated actress. They instantly became a hot topic among NFL fans, making low-key appearances at sushi bars and vacationing together.

Steinfeld became a likeable figure in the Bills Mafia, as she has been seen wearing Buffalo Bills merchandise on various occasions. But fans were especially impressed by her when they saw her rocking vintage memorabilia from the Josh Allen-led team.

The 26-year-old actress happily posed with fans while wearing a blue Buffalo Bills jacket and a vintage 1988 AFC East championship hat. When fans saw her hat, they had a newfound respect for her.

They wrote many positive comments about her on X (formerly Twitter):

Josh Allen weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

The star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills talked about how Taylor Swift's reputation has been helping the league. Josh Allen told PEOPLE that Swift's appearances at the Chiefs games have been helping the brand.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has garnered a lot of attention as the worlds of pop culture and sports collided because of their reunion. Her appearances at the games have attracted thousands of female audiences to the sport and spiked the jersey sale.

"I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying," Allen said.

Josh Allen went viral after fans thought that they heard his "Taylor Swift" audible call. However, he said that he actually screamed "J.R. Smith" during the game. He compared the debacle to the viral black-and-blue or what-and-gold dress debate.

"It's like....similar to that dress, right? Was it white and gold or blue and black? I'm not saying we don't have a Taylor Swift call, but in the instance of that clip, I was saying J.R. Smith."