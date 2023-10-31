Taylor Swift's diehard fan base isn't particularly happy with Travis Kelce at the moment. While there are still lots of supporters for their relationship, there are some fans who are upset with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Past comments made by Kelce have resurfaced and "Swifties" aren't pleased. Back in February, Travis Kelce made a comment on his "New Heights" podcast about having children in the future.

In the midst of the conversation with his older brother Jason, Travis referred to his future partner as a 'breeder.'

Swift's fans aren't pleased with the comments made by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Many of her fans feel that she deserves better and that his comments are uncalled for. However, there is a portion of fans that understand that Kelce was joking when he said it.

Since the video has resurfaced, the posts on social media have been flooded with support for the singer.

What did Travis Kelce say?

In February, Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason faced off in Super Bowl LVII. Days before the big game, the two brothers hosted their parents Donna and Ed on their "New Heights" podcast. They asked their mother which of them was her favorite and if she had to save one which would it be.

Jason made his case by saying that he gave her grandchildren and she wouldn't want to leave them without a father.

Jason: “Alright mom, answer the question, who are you saving?”

Travis, who was single at the time, suggested that he needed to hurry up and get married and have kids. That way his mom would love him again and choose him as her favorite.

Travis: “I gotta start breeding. I gotta start breeding. All the breeders out there… I’m going to find a breeder and I’m going to get kids so that mom can love me again.”

All three Kelce's laughed at the interaction and Donna Kelce didn't choose which son was her favorite.

Travis Kelce criticized for attending World Series Game 1

Travis Kelce was a well-known personality before he and superstar Taylor Swift began dating. However, since they were spotted together, his every move has been documented by fans and paparazzi.

A few weeks ago, he attended the NLCS in Philadelphia with his brother Jason Kelce. On Friday, he was in attendance for Game 1 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas. Less than 24 hours before he and the Kansas City Chiefs departed for Denver.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe criticized Kelce for traveling to Texas to watch the World Series ahead of the Week 8 game.

"If [the World Series] is in Kansas City, I've got no problem with that. But you mean to tell me you're going to get on a plane and go to Arlington and then you've got a game on Sunday during the season? That's a bad look."-Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe said if the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in the same city watching the game, it's a different story. However, traveling to another state before taking the road trip was unnecessary.