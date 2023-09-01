Josh Allen has been in the spotlight a great deal this year being the cover athlete on Madden 24. Also, the superstar quarterback has been romantically linked to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. It is a lot for anyone to have all the attention, especially when connected to someone like Steinfeld.

Allen made an appearance on The QB Room podcast and got brutally honest about the attention from the photos with her. He acknowledged he isn't used to it but is finding comfort as well:

“It’s definitely something I’ll never get used to. It comes with the territory. I’m not mad at it, I’m at ease with it, you could say.”

The Buffalo Bills quarterback addressed the viral photos of him and Steinfeld when the pair were spotted in Mexico on vacation in July. He was on the Pardon My Take podcast when he spoke about how he felt about the lack of privacy while in Mexico:

"The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. The insecurity, no privacy. I was like, 'What's wrong with you?'"

Rumors of a romance between Allen and Steinfeld started in May when they were seen dining in New York City.

Josh Allen and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams were rumored to have split after she deleted all pictures of him from her Instagram. Neither Williams nor Allen has addressed the matter yet.

The breakup between the quarterback and Willams looked official when Willams appeared at the Kentucky Derby with her friends.

Is Hailee Steinfeld a fan of Josh Allen and the Bills?

As the 27-year-old quarterback gets ready for the start of the 2023 regular season, Steinfeld is showing that she's a Bills fan. She posted a photo of a baby buffalo to her Instagram story.

All signs are pointing to the actress embracing Buffalo, as it was rumored she was in the city with Allen making custom hats at New Era's headquarters.

There's a chance that the actress and singer could be at Highmark Stadium to support Josh Allen as he looks to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl this season. We'll see if Steinfeld will indeed make an appearance.