WATCH: Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld put on the spot over engagement rumors

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been an item since being first seen together last year. Allen is a Pro Bowl quarterback while Steinfield is an Oscar-nominated actress and a singer. Despite coming from different worlds, both seem happy together amid engagement rumors.

Steinfeld attended the Golden Globes and was asked by E! News about a deer-shaped diamond jewelry on her right hand:

"I got a cute little doe happening...No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute."

Over the Fourth of July holiday last year, Allen and Steinfeld were photographed kissing while on vacation in Mexico. The 27-year-old NFL star has not addressed the rumors. She has embraced supporting the Buffalo Bills as the "Edge of Seventeen" actress was at SoFi Stadium when the Bills faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

The "Love Myself" singer also traveled to London last October to see Josh Allen when Buffalo faced the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Being at the Golden Globes meant she was unable to attend the game on Sunday. Yet, the Bills Mafia might see her when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Maybe Allen will also have a ring soon, should the Bills win the Super Bowl next month in Las Vegas.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline

Two days after being seen together in public in New York City for the first time, the couple went on another date. The couple enjoyed another date last May in the Big Apple but at Sushi By Bou restaurant in Chelsea, Manhattan.

Things changed when Hailee Steinfeld was spotted with Allen's mon Lavonne outside Buffalo last August.

In October 2023, they were in a suite at KeyBank Center in Buffalo to watch the Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers hockey game.

Allen addressed the obsession people have with his relationship with Steinfeld in an interview on the "Pardon My Take" podcast:

"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

He added that some people in the paparazzi had been aggressive in snapping photos of them. Josh Allen spoke on a particular moment where he observed a photographer "on a boat" attempting to take a picture of him with his girlfriend.