Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld has been ducking the headlines of late with Taylor Swift being the more popular high-profile partner basking in the limelight.

During Christmas week, however, Steinfeld was finally spotted with her family at one of Allen's games as the Buffalo Bills locked horns with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steinfeld's family certainly chose an interesting game to watch in person.

Josh Allen's Bills struggled a bit but finally managed to squeeze a win in Week 16 against the hapless Chargers, who were playing their first game since firing head coach Brandon Staley.

With Hailee Steinfeld in attendance, Josh Allen and Co. inched closer to NFL Playoffs spot

With the win over the Chargers, the Bills moved to 9-6 entering Week 17. Buffalo's schedule, however, gets a little tricky in the next two weeks.

They will have the Patriots at home in Week 17 and travel to Hard Rock Stadium in the first week of the new year to face the resurgent Miami Dolphins. Despite dominating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, the powerhouse offense was nowhere to be found Sunday, and Allen himself flashed precious little game-changing potential against the Chargers.

Bills Chargers Football

In any case, if the Bills beat the Patriots and the Dolphins over the next two weeks, they will guarantee themselves a spot in the NFL Playoffs for the fifth season running. They are currently the sixth seed in the AFC and have sole ownership of that spot.

Our NFL Playoff Predictor is also extremely bullish on the Bills' playoff hopes, which means Steinfeld will likely have to make some plans to see Josh Allen in action later in January.

The Bills also have a shot at winning the AFC East over the Dolphins. Miami goes up against the Baltimore Ravens, who have MVP contender Lamar Jackson under center.

The Dolphins will then face the Bills themselves; so if Buffalo manages wins over the Patriots and Miami, and the Dolphins succumb to Baltimore, Josh Allen and Co. will be crowned AFC East champions at 11-6 with the tiebreaker over Miami.

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.