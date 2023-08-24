Popular CFB analyst makes a bold prediction for the upcoming Longhorns-Crimson Tide encounter: "Texas by more than a touchdown"

The Texas Longhorns are gaining more and more traction in the Big 12 conference. Given the powerhouse of talents they possess, they are bound to perform according to the expectations put on them. But a drawback that the Longhorns face is their ability to win important games, which led them to an 8-5 season last year.

But now, CFB analysts Paul Wadlington and Randy Boone feel that in the matchup between the Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas will pull off a big upset.

The Longhorns are set to face the Crimson Tide in Week 2 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, the home ground of Nick Saban and his Alabama team. Last year saw the two teams in a close game, with Alabama snatching the victory by just one point (Final score 20-19).

The Crimson Tide do not have Bryce Young as their quarterback this year, whereas the Longhorns have Quinn Ewers leading the team on the field. Wadlington's co-host, Randy Boone, believes that Steve Sarkisian and his team will emerge victorious in this year's rematch.

"Texas by more than a touchdown. I think the Bama offense scuffles. I think we all throw it over 'em. I don't think I would have the same opinion of a Nick Saban-coached team on Nov. 18, but I think it's early, and that's where I'm going with it. Because I think we've got it circled," Boone said on the "Everyone Gets A Trophy" podcast.

Last season, Nick Saban and Alabama failed to make it to the College Football Playoffs because of two losses, ranking the school fifth overall in the standings. Saban has changed the face of Alabama's football program over the years, and this year would be a campaign to showcase that his dynasty with the Crimson Tide is not ending.

On the other hand, the Longhorns have been ranked 11th in the preseason rankings. Their defensive line has been impressive in 2022, keeping tough teams like Alabama, TCU and Oklahoma under 21 points.

This year, with 16 players returning as starters and the addition of Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, the Texas Longhorns are looking to be a contender for the national finals, something they haven't achieved since 2009.

Texas takes on Alabama on Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be aired live on ESPN.

How are things looking for the Texas Longhorns heading into Week 1?

On paper, Texas has a loaded arsenal of offensive and defensive players. While Quinn Ewers is set to be the starting quarterback, Arch Manning may also get his time to shine on the gridiron, as he has been making an impression during training camp.

The wide receiver room of the Texas Longhorns has gotten a big boost heading into Week 1. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington are looking like players who could be the key to winning crucial games.

Texas even has A.D. Mitchell, who transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs, where he made a name for himself and his touchdown abilities.

As for the Longhorns' defense, three key players have made their way to the NFL this year: linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive tackles Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn. Now, it is up to the freshman to make a mark as defensive back Terrance Brooks enters his second year of college football.

How will the Texas Longhorns fare in the 2023 college football season? Do they have what it takes to upset the highly favored Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide before moving to the SEC conference?

Texas starts its 2023 CFB journey on Saturday, Sept. 2, against the Rice Owls. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.