"Praying for his family, friends": Colorado HC Deion Sanders reacts to 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's death

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders couldn’t believe what he read on X (formerly Twitter) about the tragic news of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's death. Wactor was shot and killed while confronting thieves who were stealing the catalytic converter from his car in Los Angeles.

Coach Prime expressed his condolences on the micro-blogging platform, X (formerly Twitter).

"Wow! Praying for this family, friends, loved 1z as well as his fans. Wow!," Sanders posted on X.

For Coach Prime, this sad event came when he was enjoying a weekend of fun and team bonding with the Colorado athletes.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday when Wactor approached three men in downtown LA.

Scarlett Wactor, the mother of the 37-year-old, revealed to ABC 7 that initially, he thought his car was being towed. When Wactor went near his car to check it out, a masked suspect opened fire.

Even though swift measures were taken to rush Wactor to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. As of late Sunday night, no arrests had been made, and the suspects remain at large.

Who can help Deion Sanders' Colorado in the 2024 CFB season?

Just around three months remain until Colorado's season opener against North Dakota State. After last season's 4-8 record, Deion Sanders made it his mission to upgrade the roster through the transfer portal, adding key players who will be crucial in his second year.

While quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter will continue to lead the team, they’ll need support from newcomers to compete in the new Big 12. One such player is Jordan Seaton, the top offensive tackle in the Class of 2024.

Seaton will start at left tackle, protecting Shedeur's blindside. Last season, Shedeur was sacked an FBS-high 52 times, thus making Seaton's role all the more important this season.

Running back Dallan Hayden is another addition who rushed over 100 yards in three games during the 2022 season and started in the College Football Playoff semifinals. His presence aims to balance Colorado’s offense in 2024.

In defense, Chidozie Nwankwo and B.J. Green are set to solve Coach Prime’s issue. Nwankwo, a defensive lineman, will help address Colorado’s issues with run defense, which allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game last season.

