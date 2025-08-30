"Quinn Ewers deserves an apology": Arch Manning gets grilled by CFB fans after mightily struggling in Texas' season opener vs. Ohio State

Quarterback Arch Manning, who took over from Quinn Ewers as QB1 this year, is having a hard time so far as Texas’ season-opening game against Ohio State heads into the late stages. He finished the first half with only 26 passing yards on 5-of-10 attempts.

Texas as a whole managed only 70 total yards in the first half with Ohio State controlling possession and dictating the pace. Manning faced constant pressure, including a second-quarter sack by Arvell Reese, and he found it difficult to connect with his receivers due to tight coverage and strong defensive line play.

Fans reacted to Manning’s play so far on X.

“Quinn Ewers deserves an apology,” one fan said.

“If Arch Manning’s name was something like Quinn Ewers, would Texas fans be asking for him to be benched?” a fan wrote.

“Now the whole world seeing why Quinn Ewers was QB1 in Austin last season,” another fan commented.

Similar comments followed.

“I 100% took Quinn Ewers for granted,” a fan wrote.

“Arch Manning somehow is managing to make Quinn Ewers look like an absolute unit,” one fan said.

“Sark chose Ewers with a limp throwing shoulder and torn oblique over Arch. Quinn’s arm was dead last year. That made my ears perk up when you don’t go to someone touted as highly as Arch was,” another fan commented.

Arch Manning's team trailing by the end of third quarter

Through three quarters, the Texas vs. Ohio State game has been a low-scoring, defense-heavy battle with the Bucks holding a 7-0 lead. Both defenses have given it their all, making it hard for either offense to find rhythm or big plays. Texas started with some early momentum but couldn’t convert on important fourth downs, including a stop by Ohio State near the 40-yard line.

Ohio State’s offense also had some early issues, including a dropped pass on fourth down, but eventually broke through in the second quarter when CJ Donaldson scored on a fourth-and-goal run, maximizing on two Texas penalties.

A failed quarterback sneak by Arch Manning at the goal line in the third quarter ended a promising Texas drive. Nevertheless, Texas has controlled field position for most of the game, constantly pinning Ohio State deep. However, the Longhorns have been unable to turn that advantage into points because of the opposing defense.

An interception by Jermaine Matthews late in the third quarter gave the Buckeyes the ball near midfield, and they ended the third quarter with a promising drive in progress.

