"Reggie is a Heisman caliber NCAA hater": r/CFB reacts to Reggie Bush's NCAA lawsuit news

Former USC running back Reggie Bush is preparing to sue the NCAA for defamation. The lawsuit is over a statement released by the NCAA inquiring about the reinstatement of his records and participation, issued on July 28, 2021. Bush's decade-long association with USC concluded in 2020.

The lawsuit suggested by Bush against the NCAA was announced by the concerned law firm in an official statement.

"The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation," the statement from law firm McCathern, PLLC, read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The situation in question revolves around Reggie Bush's endeavor to reclaim his 2005 Heisman Trophy. It was voluntarily forfeited by him in 2010, following a 4-year investigation into extra benefits. The investigation revealed that Bush's family had, in fact, received cash, travel expenses, and accommodation in excess.

The Heisman Trophy Trust chose the stance that his 2005 season was voided due to NCAA actions. However, if the NCAA chose to restore the records, the trust would restore the trophy subsequently. The situation escalated into the current conflict, with both parties alleging each other's misconduct.

The NCAA's response to the impending lawsuit is eagerly anticipated. Reggie Bush has refrained from any comments so far. Meanwhile, the sports community, particularly r/CFB on Reddit, has been abuzz with reactions.

They started pouring in, with fans making opinionated statements in defense of both sides.

A fan commented on Bush's take on the matter:

#FanReaction1

One fan chose to take a sarcastic tone on the matter, indirectly alleging that Reggie Bush was indeed guilty.

#FanReaction2

Another fan discussed the seriousness of the situation, making a presumption on the merits of the case.

#FanReaction3

One of the comments blamed Bush for pulling off a stunt, firing shots at the post-season money,

#FanReaction4

The prevailing sentiment in the discourse leaned strongly in favor of Reggie Bush, as a supporter wrote:

#FanReaction5

It is only a matter of time before the details of the case unfold. Bush is expected to deliver a statement at a news conference scheduled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.