Why is Reggie Bush planning to sue NCAA? Ex-NFL RB to file lawsuit over defamation

Reggie Bush has established an 11-season NFL career playing for five teams. He was a 2006 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team member and won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.

But while he has attained NFL glory, his legacy will always be tainted by the controversies he faced while playing for the Trojans. Now, he is fighting back against the National Collegiate Athletic Association in the courtroom.

Reggie Bush to file lawsuit against the NCAA for defamation

Bush’s lawyers announced that the former NFL running back would file a lawsuit against college sports’ governing body for defamation.

According to ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, law firm McCathern, PLLC released this statement regarding the pending litigation:

“The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation.”

“The NCAA’s statement is completely false and highly offensive. The NCAA knew Mr. Bush was never even accused of, involved in, much less sanctioned for any ‘pay-for-play arrangement,’ which never occurred.”

Reggie Bush’s legal team is questioning the statement NCAA released in July 2021 on whether the two-time Consensus All-American can have his records reinstated. At that time, the NCAA allowed college student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

However, an NCAA spokesperson expressed:

“Although college athletes can now benefit from their names, images, and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements. The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to, and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

Bush won the 2005 Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, he forfeited the award in 2010 after the NCAA vacated his 2005 season due to accusations of receiving extra benefits while playing at USC.

After a four-year investigation, the NCAA found that Bush received lavish gifts from his then-agent Lloyd Lake. Bush allegedly received monetary perks and travel opportunities, which were prohibited then. Meanwhile, his family reportedly lived rent-free in San Diego for a year and received $10,000 for furnishing expenses.

USC disassociated itself from Reggie Bush following the investigation’s results. However, their ban on Bush ended in 2020. The Heisman Trophy Trust is also open to reinstating his award if the NCAA will restore his 2005 records.

Reggie Bush’s NFL career

Despite the controversy, the New Orleans Saints selected him second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft behind defensive end Mario Williams. He won the Super Bowl in his fourth season with the Saints. That victory wouldn’t be possible without his touchdown catch during the NFC Championship Game versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints traded Bush to the Miami Dolphins during the 2011 offseason. He played two seasons with the AFC East squad and had a career-best 1,086 yards in 2011.

Reggie Bush had his second 1,000-yard NFL season as a Detroit Lions member in 2013. Unfortunately, he followed up that solid 2013 season with only 297 rushing yards in 2014.

Bush wrapped up his pro football career playing for the San Francisco 49ers (2015) and Buffalo Bills (2016). He had 5,490 rushing yards, 3,598 receiving yards, and 58 touchdowns throughout his NFL journey.

