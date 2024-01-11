"Relentless pursuit of worthy goal": Nick Saban's wife Ms. Terry Saban vows to sustain Alabama HC's esteemed legacy with their kid’s foundation

After retiring from his successful career as the head coach of Alabama football, Nick Saban and his wife, Ms. Terry Saban, are determined to keep their legacy alive through their charitable work.

The Nick's Kids Foundation, which they founded in 1998, is dedicated to helping children, students, and teachers in Alabama through various programs and projects. The foundation recently shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on the Sabans' 17 years of excellence and service at the University of Alabama.

Ms. Terry Saban said that the foundation will always follow the 'process' that guided Nick Saban's coaching philosophy:

“The rules for the game of football may change, but the ‘process’ will never go out of style: hard work, discipline, the relentless pursuit of a worthy goal, not cutting corners, and doing things the right way for the sake of constant personal improvement, not for the scoreboard. Alabama will always feel like ‘Sweet Home’ to our family, and we’ll be cheering ‘Roll Tide’!” Terry wrote in the caption.

The Nick's Kids Foundation has helped the community by donating to organizations such as the Saban Center, which combines a children's museum and a children's theater, and the Tuscaloosa All-Inclusive Playground, among others.

Nick Saban once insisted he wasn't chasing the Alabama job

After two years as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Nick Saban decided to leave the NFL and join college football. He had a 15-17 record in Miami and was constantly questioned about his interest in the empty post at the University of Alabama.

Saban repeatedly denied that he was pursuing the Alabama job and said:

"I guess I have to say it. I'm not going to be the Alabama coach."

Saban, however, met with Alabama's front office on January 1, 2007, accepted their offer, and remained at Alabama until his retirement, winning six more national titles.

Saban has not revealed any plans to coach in the NFL again, and it is unlikely that he will do so. According to NBC Pro Football Talk, he might join ESPN's College Gameday as an analyst and commentator.

